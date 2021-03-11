Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.25. 622,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.62. The firm has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

