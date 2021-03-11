Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:LNR traded up C$8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$24.57 and a 12 month high of C$91.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 26.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,494.26. Also, Senior Officer Brian Wade acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,987.04. Insiders acquired 51,323 shares of company stock worth $3,481,971 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

