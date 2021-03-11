Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

SJ stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.91. 86,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,456. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$23.34 and a twelve month high of C$50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.76.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

