AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday.

BOS traded up C$2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$641.78 million and a PE ratio of 27.96. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$4.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.67.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,726,333.20.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

