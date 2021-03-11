Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,434. Express has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

Get Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.