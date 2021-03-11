Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 6,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.