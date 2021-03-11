Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,056,000 after acquiring an additional 213,399 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.29. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

