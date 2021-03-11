JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $574.81 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465,669 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.83% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $574,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.