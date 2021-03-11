BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MEN opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

