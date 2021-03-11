BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:MEN opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.57.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
