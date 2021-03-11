Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.16–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $59-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.04 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

