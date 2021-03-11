Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,796. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

