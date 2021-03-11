$0.08 EPS Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archrock by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

