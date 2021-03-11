BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 2,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,706. The company has a market capitalization of $805.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

