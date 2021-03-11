-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 22,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,336. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -240.69 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth $30,378,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $33,380,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.