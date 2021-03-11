Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.44

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $123,462.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00051807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00704585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.