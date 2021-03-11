$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.96. Blucora posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 12,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $828.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

