Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $10.69 on Tuesday, reaching $263.79. 25,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,956. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

