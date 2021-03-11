Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 368,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

