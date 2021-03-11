Dai Achieves Market Cap of $2.64 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Dai has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $347.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027418 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,634,823,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,634,823,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

