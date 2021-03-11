Wafra Inc. Sells 65,837 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,837 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.79. 45,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,187. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

