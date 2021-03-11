Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.37. 42,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

