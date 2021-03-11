Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.4% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $80,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $12.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.49. 3,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.15. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

