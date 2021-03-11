Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.32. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

