Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $115.93. 392,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246,408. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $601.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

