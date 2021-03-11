American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.76. 220,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.