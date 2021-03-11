Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NMTR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 45,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,965,847. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.