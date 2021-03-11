Wafra Inc. Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 398,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,000. Marriott International accounts for about 2.3% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Marriott International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,428,900. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,222. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

