Wafra Inc. Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

