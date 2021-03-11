First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 310,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 193,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $221.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

