Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Announces Earnings Results

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

LYRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

