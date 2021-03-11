Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

Shares of HNRG opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.