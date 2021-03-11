Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 8.1%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $546.80 and last traded at $543.51. Approximately 1,724,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,697,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

