Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.83 and last traded at $113.34. Approximately 3,146,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,202,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 12.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 99.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 132.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

