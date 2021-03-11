Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 414,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,316,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 162,352 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

