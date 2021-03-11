IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $209.54. Approximately 404,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 281,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.51.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.47.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,503,418. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

