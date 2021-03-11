Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Up 6.3%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. 490,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 883,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,759,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

