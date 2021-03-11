Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 2,327,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,543,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -189.96 and a beta of 1.76.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
