Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 2,327,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,543,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -189.96 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.