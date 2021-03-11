Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.64. 109,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 235,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $215.40 million, a P/E ratio of -290.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Intellicheck Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDN)
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.
