Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.64. 109,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 235,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $215.40 million, a P/E ratio of -290.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.