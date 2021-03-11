Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Winpak has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

