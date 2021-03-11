Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Winpak stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Winpak has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $36.58.
Winpak Company Profile
