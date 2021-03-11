BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.