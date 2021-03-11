BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.23 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

