Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports.

BW stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

