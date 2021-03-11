Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.12 and last traded at $124.22. 495,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 466,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.