Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.12 and last traded at $124.22. 495,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 466,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
