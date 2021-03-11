AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.1 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AVAV opened at $108.64 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

