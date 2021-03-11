BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MQT opened at $14.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

