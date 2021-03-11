BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE MQT opened at $14.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.