Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $178,284.39 and approximately $3,330.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00701800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

