Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $90.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.24 million and the lowest is $89.53 million. Regional Management posted sales of $96.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $380.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.31 million to $383.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.46 million, with estimates ranging from $412.02 million to $414.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,859. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.