TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

