XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

XOMA traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,471. The company has a market cap of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. XOMA has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,206.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

