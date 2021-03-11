Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,319. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.