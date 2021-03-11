McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $465.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

MUX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

